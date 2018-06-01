CIS premiers sign package of documents at Dushanbe meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A package of documents was signed at the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Dushanbe on 1 June, BelTA informs.

The CIS premiers signed the agreements to develop the intellectual property market, distribute documents on interstate standardization and also the protocol to amend the agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs procedures of 15 April 1994. The CIS heads of government signed the agreement on cooperation in waste electronic and electrical equipment treatment, which envisages the development of the CIS regional system of waste electronic and electrical equipment treatment for the maximal drawing into economic circulation as a source of secondary material resources through the use of the best available technologies.

The meeting approved the concept of cooperation in innovative development of power engineering sector and development of advanced energy technologies and priority action plan to implement the concept.

The CIS heads of government approved the order of drawing up and financing of interstate innovative projects and activities under the CIS interstate program of innovative cooperation by 2020, a plan of joint action to prevent and control rabies by 2025, the regulation on the congress of teachers and education employees of the CIS member states and the regulation on the international youth project "100 ideas for the CIS". A decision was passed to amend the regulations on the Secretariat of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers.