CIS presidents to discuss cooperation in migration and fighting crime spheres in Borovoe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidents of CIS countries will discuss cooperation in the sphere of migration and fighting the crime at the sitting of the CIS Council in Borovoe on October 16, the press service of the Executive Committee of the CIS informs.

"Draft documents dedicated to the 70 th anniversary of the establishment of the UN and the 30 th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster will be considered at the sitting in Borovoe on October 16 too," the statement reads.

Besides, the Heads of State are expected to adopt the documents regulating cooperation in the field of migration, fighting the crime, culture, prevention and liquidation of emergency situations and border control. Moreover, the issues regarding development of cooperation in the military sphere will be discussed as well.

Some documents will be discussed at the held earlier sitting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Astana on October 15. Besides, foreign minister of the CIS countries will discuss the action plan on celebration of the 25th anniversary of the CIS, development of international youth cooperation and physical culture and sport and the activity of the Council of heads of information agencies and some other relevant issues.