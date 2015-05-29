CIS prime ministers sign a number of documents

ASTANA-BURABAI. KAZINFORM - The extended session of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments is underway in the village of Burabai.

The prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Tajikistan are in attendance. Azerbaijan is represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Turkmenistan - by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Satlyk Satlykov, Uzbekistan - by Deputy Prime Minister Adkham Ikramov. Sergei Lebedev, the Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary is also in attendance. Participants are set to discuss a wide spectrum of issues on cooperation between the CIS member states. According to the Kazakh MFA's press service, they have already signed a number of important documents that will regulate future interaction between the CIS member states, including the joint plan of action of the CIS member states on solution of financial and economic issues, the strategy of ensuring transport security in the territory of the CIS member states for 2015-2016, the concept of the interregional and cross-border cooperation between the CIS member states for 2020 and more.