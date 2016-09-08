CIS Prosecutors General adopt statement on occasion of 70th anniversary of Nuremberg Trials

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General has adopted a statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the end of the Nuremberg Trials, Russia's Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika said in a press conference in Minsk on 7 September, BelTA has learned.

"In our view, this issue is strategically important on a global scale. We urge against reassessing the values, distorting the results of the Great Patriotic War, or promoting Nazism and extremism," Yuri Chaika said. According to him, the statement will be posted on the websites of the Prosecutors' General Offices and also the CIS Coordinating Council.



On 7 September, Minsk played host to the 26th meeting of the CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General. The meeting was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan. Its participants discussed the program of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, trafficking in human beings and illegal migration.