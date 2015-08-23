CIS Prosecutors General sitting to be held in Astana, August 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 25th sitting of the Coordination Council of CIS Prosecutors General will be held in Astana on August 27.

As the executive committee of the CIS informed, the participants of the meeting are expected to discuss the experience of the work of Prosecutors General of the CIS countires aimed at prevention of corruption, ensuring coordination of measures taken by of the supervision bodies and ensuring order in the transport sphere and prevention of extremism and terrorism.

The participants of the meeting will also consider the effectiveness of the program implemented by the CIS countries aimed at combating crime, terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking and prevention of illegal migration.