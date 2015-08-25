CIS, SCO prosecutors general to convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On August 27, Astana will host the 13th session of the prosecutors general of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the 25th session of the Coordination Council of prosecutors general of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the press service of the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office, the session will focus on the fight against crime, corruption, terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, illicit trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances, human trafficking and illicit migration.