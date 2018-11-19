CIS Security Council heads to meet in Moscow on 21 November

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states will meet in Moscow on 21 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting participants are to review the military and political situation in Afghanistan, the measures to ensure the security of the Central Asian region, and prevention of the proliferation of radical religious movements in the CIS.



The heads of the Security Councils are set to discuss matters relating to the activities of the CIS Anti-Terror Center, the situation in Syria, the modalities for joint action in the CIS common epidemiological space and the information factor in hybrid wars, BelTA reports.