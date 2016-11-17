CIS security council secretaries eye interaction in countering terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President's Aide - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan

Vladimir Zhumakanov participated in the 4th meeting of the CIS Security Council Secretaries held in Moscow on November 16-17.

The heads of the delegations discussed the acute issues of regional interaction in light of modern challenges and threats to stability and security in the CIS space.

In particular, the participants discussed joint interaction in countering religious extremism, fight with illegal migration and ensuring information security.

Vladimir Zhumakanov had also a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev. The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including military-technical sphere. The parties discussed also cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the Caspian region and signed the 2017-2018 Cooperation Plan.