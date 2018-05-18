CIS special services discuss security measures at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Safety and security at the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia were discussed at a session of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states in Moscow on 17 May, BelTA learnt from the Public Relations Center of Russia's Federal Security Service.

The discussion focused on the further improvement of joint efforts to combat terrorism and transnational organized crime. "In the run-up to the 2018 world cup, the heads of security agencies discussed ways to eliminate extremist threats," the Federal Security Service noted. The members of the council discussed military and political situation in the north of Afghanistan, its impact on developments in Central Asia and worked out additional measures aimed to prevent and suppress terrorist actions.



"The parties outlined ways to step up interaction between security agencies, special services and law enforcement bodies of the CIS member states in order to improve the interstate search for people accused of terrorism," the Public Relations Center informed. The head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center presented a report on the results of the CIS program of joint action to fight terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism in 2017-2019, and reviewed the work of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center in 2017, BelTA reports.