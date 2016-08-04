CIS statement on the 70th anniversary of Nuremberg Trials finalized

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk hosted an additional session of the group of experts to finalize the draft statement of the CIS leaders on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the end of the Nuremberg Trials on 3 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The experts harmonized the draft statement and corresponding resolutions of the CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the CIS Council of Heads of State in June. However, in the process of interstate harmonization they received and discussed a number of remarks and proposals. Members of the expert group suggested that the CIS Executive Committee should submit the document to the CIS Council of Heads of State for consideration at the next meeting in accordance with the established procedure.

The press release of the press service reads that the draft statement was prepared by the Russian side in line with the agreement reached during the session of the CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Moscow in April.



The document specifies that the Nuremberg Trials were the biggest political and legal achievement of the era, thanks to the unity of nations in convening the trials, in the process of its work and the evaluation of the results. In this context, the document emphasizes that fair international justice should always be the result of collective efforts; it should rely on the strict compliance with international legal norms and be an impartial and authoritative tool for the global community.



The draft statement also urges to eradicate such dangerous trends as the falsification of history, revision and, in fact, negation of the importance of the Nuremberg Trials, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.