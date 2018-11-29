CIS states embark on drafting innovation cooperation program for 2021-2030

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Commonwealth of Independent States participating countries have embarked on drafting a new Interstate Innovation Cooperation Program set to run in 2021-2030, Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Deputy Executive Secretary Sergei Ivanov told reporters before the session of the CIS Interstate Council for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovations in Minsk, BelTA reports.

"The most important thing is to lay groundwork. We have started elaborating a new Interstate Innovation Cooperation Program of the CIS member states set to run in 2021-2030. This is a very important document. We invite all CIS member states to pitch in," Sergei Ivanov said.



The Interstate Innovation Cooperation Program till 2020 is being implemented in the CIS now. "Seven years have passed since the program was approved by the CIS Council of Heads of Government. Now we have a rather clear idea what results we will achieve when the program is over. It is obvious that there are both successes and bottlenecks. I am convinced that the experience we have gained in the course of this program will come in handy while drafting the new document that will run till 2030," he noted.



The session of the CIS Interstate Council for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovations is taking in Minsk on 29-30 November. A dozen issues are on the agenda of the session. Members of the council will review the fulfillment of decisions taken at the previous sessions of the council and will draft documents governing the implementation of the Interstate Innovation Cooperation Program of the CIS member states till 2020, as well as interstate innovative pilot projects. The participants of the session will discuss activities of the CIS Innovation Development Fund, sci-tech and innovation cooperation of the council with industry-specific agencies of the CIS, the EAEU member states, the Union State and the International Association of the Academies of Sciences. Apart from that, they will discuss the CIS inter-library exchange system, establishment of a CIS innovative entrepreneurship promotion center and a schedule of events to advance sci-tech cooperation between the CIS member states in 2019.



The CIS Interstate Council for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovations was established in 2009. It is designed to coordinate sci-tech and innovation policy and its individual components, elaborate financial and economic mechanisms to support joint programs and projects in this field. The council is meant to promote new forms of cooperation to make the most of the countries' potentials, to create conditions conducive to closer direct contacts between research centers, R&D institutions, and the academic and expert communities from the CIS participating states.