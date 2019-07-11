  • kz
    CIS states intend to improve fight against corruption

    16:12, 11 July 2019
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - CIS states intend to improve their work on fighting corruption, BelTA learned from Prosecutor General of Russia Yuri Chaika at a session of the Interstate Council for Counteracting Corruption in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk.

    Russia's prosecutor general said: "I believe work in such a broad format will allow improving the fight against corruption in a way to produce even more results. We hope for constructive interaction."

    Belarus' Prosecutor General Aleksandr Konyuk said during the session: "We see the council as a promising platform for international interaction. Belarus has been a persistent advocate of the expansion of international cooperation, improvement of its effectiveness, and consolidation of efforts to fight all manifestations of crime."

