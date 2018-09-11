CIS to discuss economic cooperation in Moscow on Sept 14

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 79th meeting of the CIS Economic Council will be held in Moscow on 14 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda of the meeting includes the issues related to various areas of the economic cooperation in the CIS. For example, the vice premiers of the CIS states will discuss the status of implementation of the Free Trade Agreement and a number of interstate programs, and also the preparation for the 2020 population censuses.



The CIS countries plan to consider a draft agreement on joint activities in research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes. They will also discuss the amendments to the CIS agreement on cooperation in the development and use of cellular mobile communication systems and on the exchange of information in electronic format for tax administration. A new edition of the interstate target program on the recultivation of the territories exposed to uranium mining operations will be submitted for discussion.



The participants of the meeting are expected to agree on the financial contributions of the CIS countries to the next year's plan of measures to develop medical and social assistance and improve the quality of life of veterans of war, participants in local conflicts and members of their families for the period until 2020. In addition, the CIS members will present the reports of interstate councils for cooperation in science and innovations, on exhibition and congress activities. Representatives of the states will exchange views on the development of the national pavilions in the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow.



The CIS Economic Council is the main executive body ensuring the implementation of agreements on economic cooperation adopted in the CIS. It consists of deputy heads of government of the CIS countries. Its sessions are also attended by the chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS executive secretary with a consultative vote.



The CIS Economic Council convenes for a session as the need arises but not less than once a quarter, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.