CIS to mark its 25th jubilee in 2016 - Lebedev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016 the Commonwealth of Independent States will mark its 25th jubilee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev told after the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council held in Astana.

"Next year the CIS will mark its 25th anniversary. For this reason, our meeting focused on the draft action plan dedicated to this date," Lebedev told a briefing in the MFA office. The action plan provides for holding a variety of events, such a jubilee session of the CIS Heads of State Council. "The session will be likely hosted by Kyrgyzstan. The plan includes also international scientific-research conferences, inter-state exhibitions, a forum of the CIS member countries, the 11th Forum of Creative Intelligentsia and Researchers, the Week of the CIS and a lesson about the CIS in educational institutions of the member-countries," the Executive Secretary noted. The participants discussed also a number of documents related to the expansion and deepening of humanitarian cooperation. "Among these documents is the Action Plan for 2016-2017 on Implementation of the CIS 2020 International Youth Cooperation Strategy. The draft decision on implementation of the CIS Cultural Capitals Interstate Programe in Turkmenistan in 2016 was approved too," he added. Following the session, the foreign ministers approved draft statements of the CIS Heads of State on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the UN as well as on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl NPP accident. The next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council will take place in Moscow in April 2016. By Murat Zhakeyev