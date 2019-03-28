CIS to strengthen cooperation in border security

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS countries will continue strengthening cooperation to neutralize threats to border security. These matters were discussed at the session of the CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders in Tashkent on 28 March, BelTA learned from Belarus' State Border Committee.

The council analyzed the current situation and its possible development at the border of the CIS countries of Central Asia. "Heads of border authorities decided to perfect joint actions in the council with a view to neutralizing border threats and challenges to the border security of the member states," the State Border Committee noted, BelTA reports.



The participants of the session discussed the draft program on cooperation between the CIS countries to strengthen external border security for 2021-2025, the procedure for carrying out joint special border operations and the draft work plan for 2020.



"The participants focused on preparations for an external border relay race timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. They also touched upon joint legislative and research work and reached several decisions on the matters of organization and staff management," the committee said.



Taking part in the session of the CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders were heads of border authorities of the member states, representatives of its Coordination Service, the CIS agencies (the Executive Committee, the Anti-Terrorism Center, the Office for the Coordination of the Fight Against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crime), and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.