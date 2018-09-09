CIS vice premiers to debate econ coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 79th sitting of the CIS Economic Council will be held on September 14 in Moscow.

Its agenda will focus on issues concerning various economic cooperation of CIS member states, the CIS Executive Committee's press service informs.



CIS vice premiers will also debate progress of realization of the Free Trade Area Treaty provisions and a number of interstate programs, and various aspects of preparations for taking 2020 round census in CIS member nations, a number of financial and organizational issues, get familiarized with reesarch and information analysis, and background information.