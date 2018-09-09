  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CIS vice premiers to debate econ coop issues

    16:14, 09 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 79th sitting of the CIS Economic Council will be held on September 14 in Moscow. 

    Its agenda will focus on issues concerning various economic cooperation of CIS member states, the CIS Executive Committee's press service informs.

    CIS vice premiers will also debate progress of realization of the Free Trade Area Treaty provisions and a number of interstate programs, and various aspects of preparations for taking 2020 round census in CIS member nations, a number of financial and organizational issues, get familiarized with reesarch and information analysis, and background information.

     

     

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan CIS Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!