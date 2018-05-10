CIS Youth Cultural Forum to take place in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Youth Cultural Forum of CIS member states will take place in Tula on May 14-16 within the CIS Year of Culture, the CIS Executive Committee's official website reads.

Reps from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend it.



Those gathered will focus on the current situation and prospects for intra-CIS cultural cooperation and the need to join hands to support the common cultural space of CIS states.



It will bring together teachers, students and post-graduate students of specialized higher educational establishments, reps of art community, workers of culture, heads of CIS ministries and departments, reps of museums, theatres, etc.



Eight discussion platforms will work there to discuss museum studies, voluntary work in sphere of culture, theater, contemporary cinematography, the role of Russian language in integration of CIS cultural space and implementation of digital technologies.