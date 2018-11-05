CIS youth policy to be discussed in Yerevan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 7-8, 2018 Yerevan will host the meeting of the CIS Youth Affairs Council, Kazinform learnt from the CIS Executive Committee website.

The meeting will discuss the course of fulfillment of the 2018-2020 Action Plan on Implementation of the 2020 CIS International Youth Cooperation Strategy and the work on drafting similar Strategy for 2021-2030.



The members of the Council will discuss the implementation of the 100 Ideas for CIS International Youth Project and development of the CIS countries' cooperation in support of youth volunteer activity.



The meeting will also focus on various aspects of organization of the CIS Youth Organizations Forum and cooperation of the CIS organizations in youth entrepreneurship development.