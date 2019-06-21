  • kz
    Citibank Kazakhstan announces intention to conclude interested party transaction

    17:21, 21 June 2019
    21.06.19, 16:46/KASE, June 21, 2019/ - Citibank Kazakhstan (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

    (KASE), has informed KASE of the intention to conclude interested party transaction by an official letter. The mentioned information is available on KASE website (in Kazakh and Russian) at https://www.kase.kz/files/emitters/CITI_/citi__party_transactions_190619_17795.pdf Transaction details: 1) contract date: June 19, 2019 2) contract number: no number [2019-06-21]


