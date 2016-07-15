  • kz
    Citizen of Kazakhstan feared dead after barbaric attack in Nice

    22:22, 15 July 2016
    Photo: None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Belgium says that a citizen of Kazakhstan could be dead after the deadly terrorist attack in Nice.

    Spokesperson Didier Vanderhasselt told Kazinform correspondent in Brussels that the citizen of Kazakhstan who resided in Belgium could have been killed in Nice.

    "We are waiting for the official confirmation from the French authorities," he added.

    In his words, the woman who was thought to be the national of Belgium had the EU residence permit and was the citizen of Kazakhstan.

