Citizens’ temporary registration available online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has launched online service of temporary registration of citizens on e-gov.kz portal, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Dear friends! Our Ministry has launched a pilot project of citizens’ temporary registration in online mode. The project will be launched on the website of the e-government. The system will be monitored and all the works will be finished by the end of this week,” Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev posted on his Facebook account.