City Nomads exhibition kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The City Nomads exhibition has kicked off at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the British Embassy in Astana.

The exhibition was created jointly by Kazakhstan craftspeople and designers. All exhibitions have the common theme of searching for unique cultural codes typical of a modern-day city nomad.



Dr Carolyn Browne, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said: "The City Nomads exhibition is an excellent example of cooperation between UK and Kazakhstan in the creative sector. We hope that partnership between our countries, including collaborations in the area of culture, will strengthen even more after EXPO-2017 and will result in new joint projects and initiatives."



City Nomads will be on display at the National Museum of Kazakhstan from 27 June to 31 August, 2017.



