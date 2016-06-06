Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan condemns terrorist attack in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the manifestation of extremism in Aktobe city on June 5.

"This cynical attack on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan was an act of unparalleled cruelty," the Alliance said in a statement.



It is with deep sadness that the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.



"This event shows how important it is to strengthen stability in the Kazakhstani society because extremism and terrorism threaten the security not only in Kazakhstan, but worldwide," the statement reads.



The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan urges all Kazakhstanis to cherish stability in our country and preserve peace in our home.