Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan names new president

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Banu Ganiyevna has been named new President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan during the Alliance’s extraordinary session held online on September 17, 2020, Kazinform reports.

Ganiyevna is a graduated of the Kirov Kazakh State University, where she studied the Russian language and literature. She received a second higher education in law.

She has spent 28 years of her total career working in civil service.



