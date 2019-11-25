Civil Aviation Committee discusses availability of flights for children with mental disorders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan is conducting systematic work on increasing the availability of air transportation for all types of passengers, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee informs.

The Civil Aviation Committee held a meeting with Chairman of the National Association of AUTISM KAZAKHSTAN Nurgul Baltabaikyzy to formulate proposals on improving the availability of air transport for children with mental disorders (autism, Down’s syndrome, psycho-speech delays etc.)

According to the association, currently more than 3 thousand children with autistic syndrome (ASD) are registered in Kazakhstan and this problem is very acute. According to the forecast data, the category of passengers with mental disorders using air transport will grow further.

Representatives of Aviation Administration of KazakhstanJSC, regular commercial airlines, as well as representatives of major Kazakhstan airports that are directly involved in the process of passenger service were also invited to the meeting.

The aviation industry officials were commissioned to inform airport and airline personnel to compile a reminder, to study the international experience, to discusss the possibility of training the personnel for handling passengers with mental disorders.

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development will continue working on providing the necessary conditions for air transportation all categories of passengers.