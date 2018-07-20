Civil funeral for Denis Ten to take place July 21 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A civil funeral service for famous Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten will take place on July 21 at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, the Almaty city administration's press service reports.



The civil funeral will start at 10 a.m.



As earlier reported, Denis Ten was rushed to hospital on July 19 afternoon after being stabbed. He lost 3 liters of blood.



Denis was reportedly attacked and stabbed by two unknown men who tried to steal mirrors from his car.



Later, Healthcare Ministry's press secretary Yernar Akimkulov confirmed Denis Ten's death.