  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Civil Service Affairs Ministry reorganized into Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency

    16:43, 13 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to reorganize the Civil Service Affairs Ministry.

    As per the document, the Ministry has been transformed into the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency.

    Correspondingly, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Civil  Service Affairs Ministry has been reorganized into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Civil Service  Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency. 

    Tags:
    Ministry of Civil Service Affairs Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!