Civil Service Affairs Ministry reorganized into Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency
16:43, 13 September 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to reorganize the Civil Service Affairs Ministry.
As per the document, the Ministry has been transformed into the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency.
Correspondingly, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Civil Service Affairs Ministry has been reorganized into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency.