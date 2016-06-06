Civil society of Kazakhstan condemns terrorist attacks in Aktobe city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Civil society of Kazakhstan strongly condemns terrorist acts in Aktobe city on Sunday (June 5).

"As a result of the attacks, innocent citizens of our country and law-enforcement officers were killed and injured. We are convinced that those responsible for the attacks will be punished to the maximum extent of the law," the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



"The terrorist attack on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan is the manifestation of sheer cynicism and cruelty that has nothing to do with religion," the executive committee of the Birlik Party said in a statement.



"We condole with families and relatives of the victims and call on all Kazakhstan to strengthen peace and stability in our society," the party added.



"This cynical attack on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan was an act of unparalleled cruelty," the Civil Alliance os Kazakhstan said in a statement.

"It is with deep sadness that the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. This event shows how important it is to strengthen stability in the Kazakhstani society because extremism and terrorism threaten the security not only in Kazakhstan, but worldwide," the statement reads.

The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan urges all Kazakhstanis to cherish stability in our country and preserve peace in our home.