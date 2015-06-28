Civilian fire injury rises to 516 in Taiwan park blaze with no death

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - The number of injured caused by a blaze in a recreational water park in Taiwan rises to 516, according to local health department on Sunday morning.

A total of 194 people have been severely wounded, with no death reported yet, said New Taipei city health bureau. Most of the victims suffer over 50 percent burn area on body, and have inhaled large sum of black carbon dust, said the health department, Xinhua reports. The injured people were immediately sent to the local and nearby 39 hospitals for treatment. The health department said they have launched an emergency rescue mechanism, calling for medical institutions of four nearby cities including Taipei and Keelung to get fully prepared for treatment. The hospitals will perform surgical debridement on those with inhalation injury to prevent further nerve and vessel impairment. A fire broke out from the explosion of a large amount of flammable powder in a recreational park in Taiwan's New Taipei city on Saturday evening.