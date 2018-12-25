  • kz
    Classes canceled due to severe frosts

    07:44, 25 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secondary schools have canceled today classes in some regions and the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Air temperature dropped to minus 29 degrees Celsius with wind gusting 4-5 m/s in Kostanay region. There are no classes today for 0-9 grades.
    Mercury fell to -34 degrees Celsius in Pavlodar region. Classes canceled for 1-9 grades.

    The East Kazakhstan region education department issued an alert for temperature plunged to -30 degrees Celsius. There are no classes in Semey, Ridder and three more districts of the region.

    As earlier reported, there are no classes today for pupils of 0-11(12) grades of Astana secondary schools and for students of 1-2 courses of colleges.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Education Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
