Clinic for children with nervous system lesions to be established in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Children's neuro-rehabilitation center will be set up in Karaganda jointly bu the state and local businessmen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press-secretary of the health department of Karaganda region Aizhan Issa said, the center will be established on the basis of the children's city hospital.

The building is currently idle and was put up for auction. The authorities plan to transfer the object into an individual trust management to a businessman willing to to invest in the opening of such a center with the right to repurchase the object after five years.

"The children's center is planned to be created within the framework of the program of public-private partnership. It will treat children with central nervous system lesions," said Aizhan Issa.

It is also planned to open a similar center in Zhezkazgan. Transferring a medical object into an individual trust management does not entail a loss of influence on its activities by the state.

Receiving an object into a trust management entails for the entrepreneur a number of duties, one of which is to preserve the guaranteed volume of providing free medical care.