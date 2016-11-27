Clinton campaign joins US vote recount

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's campaign says it will participate in a recount of US election votes in Wisconsin, BBC News reports.

The recount was initiated by Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein, who is also seeking recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, citing "statistical anomalies".



Results would need to be overturned in all three states to alter the outcome of the election.



Donald Trump, who narrowly won Wisconsin, called the move a "scam".



The president-elect said it was a way for Dr Stein - who is funding the recount through public donations - to "fill her coffers with money".



"The results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused," he said.



'Obligation'



The Clinton campaign's general counsel, Marc Elias, said the Clinton team and outside experts had been "conducting an extensive review of election results, searching for any signs that the voting process had been tampered with".



He said there was no evidence to conclude the election was sabotaged, but "we have an obligation to the more than 64 million Americans who cast ballots for Hillary Clinton to participate in ongoing proceedings to ensure that an accurate vote count will be reported".



Mr Elias noted that the number of votes separating Mr Trump and Mrs Clinton in the closest of the three states - Michigan - "well exceeds the largest margin ever overcome in a recount".



However, he said the campaign would join in "on principle" in the Midwestern states if Dr Stein follows through on her promise.



The Green Party nominee reportedly wants to be sure computer hackers did not skew the poll in favour of Mr Trump.



