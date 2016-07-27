Clinton nominated as Democratic Party presidential candidate

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Democratic Party on Tuesday nominated Hillary Clinton as its presidential candidate, making her the first female presidential nominee from a major U.S. political party.

The nomination will pit the former secretary of state against Republican Party nominee Donald Trump, a business tycoon and political outsider, in the Nov. 8 White House election.

"Tonight we will make history about 100 years in the making," Karen Finney, senior spokeswoman for Clinton, told reporters on the second day of the four-day Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, referring to Clinton's bid to become the U.S. first female commander-in-chief.



Source: Kyodo