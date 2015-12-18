Clique Fest: British Council presents New British Film programme in Astana
The films are shown in the original language with Russian subtitles. Venue: Arman Asia Park cinema.
TIMETABLE
18 December, 19.00
London road
Director: Rufus Norris
Cast: Tom Hardy, Olivia Colman, Kate Fleetwood
Great Britain, 2015, 91 min.
London Road documents the events of 2006, when the quiet rural town of Ipswich was shattered by the discovery of the bodies of five women. The residents of London Road had struggled for years with frequent soliciting and kerb-crawling on their street. When a local resident was charged and then convicted of the murders, the community grappled with what it meant to be at the epicentre of this tragedy.
18 December, 21.00
45 years
Director: Andrew Haigh
Cast: Charlotte Rampling, Dolly Wells, Tom Courtenay
Great Britain; 2015, 95 min.
45 years is a strange wedding anniversary to celebrate with a full-scale party. Kate Mercer is quick to explain: the party for their 40th was cancelled at short notice, you see, when her husband Geoff underwent bypass surgery.
19 December, 18.00
Mr Holmes
Director: Bill Condon
Cast: Ian McKellen, Laura Linney, Hiroyuki Sanada
Great Britain, USA; 2015, 104 min.
Mr. Holmes, a mild and minor bit of revisionist Sherlockiana, imagines the world’s greatest detective in his dotage, retired to a picturesque rural spot on the English coast where he tends to bees and fading memories. It’s 1947, and Holmes is in his 90s. Dr. Watson is long gone, and it turns out that the pipe and the deerstalker cap were fictitious embellishments. The keen ratiocinative powers that made Holmes an early hero of modern popular culture are still in evidence, though the cases he has left to solve are of a decidedly intimate, melancholy nature. No spectacular murders or intricate conspiracies: just quiet enigmas of memory and remorse.
19 December, 20.00
Sunset Song
Director: Terence Davies
Cast: Peter Mullan, Agyness Deyn, Jack Greenlees
Great Britain, Luxembourg; 2015, 135 min.
Scratching a livelihood out of the stunning but harsh terrain, the Guthrie family cowers in obedient fear of its brooding patriarch, a man prone to sudden and ferocious bursts of anger. As Guthrie's long-suffering wife retreats into silence, the film's attention shifts to his daughter Chris, a beautiful and intelligent young woman divided between her hatred for the coarse people in her village and her love of the landscape.
