Cloudy weather to remain in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages moving through the country brings today rain, thunderstorm, and hail in the south, increase of wind and fog. The country's south-west and north are expected to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.



Increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, hail and fog are forecast for Zhambyl region. Fog and wind blowing 15-20 m/p are expected in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar and Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions.