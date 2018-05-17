  • kz
    Cloudy weather to remain in Kazakhstan on Thursday

    10:40, 17 May 2018
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages moving through the country brings today rain, thunderstorm, and hail in the south, increase of wind and fog. The country's south-west and north are expected to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.


    Increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, hail and fog are forecast for Zhambyl region. Fog and wind blowing 15-20 m/p are expected in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar and Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Kazhydromet Environment Weather in Kazakhstan
