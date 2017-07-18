CNBC TV Company shot 3-episode film about EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CNBC TV Company shot a full-length three-episode feature film about the EXPO-2017 International Exhibition which has already been watched by the audience of 96 million 242 thousand people in the USA, Kazinform has learnt from Astana EXPO 2017 Facebook page.

The CNBC marked the project's large scale, high attendance rate and profound public interest.



"EXPO-2017 Astana may become the prototype of an international center of innovational ‘green' energy technologies," in this way holding of the International Exhibition in Astana is appraised by world experts in their interviews given to the American business channel CNBC.





Photo: Kazakhstan Embassy in USA, Washington D.C.