Coca-Cola CEO slightly injured in road accident in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Muhtar Kent, the CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, was slightly injured in a traffic accident in northwest Turkey on Saturday, according to a news report.

Kent hit his head and arm as the car he was in veered off the road near Kandıra, in Kocaeli province, the private Doğan news agency reported on Saturday.

The car was being driven by a friend of Kent, the report said. Kent sought medical treatment because of pain in his head and arm but was released shortly thereafter as a CT scan showed no sign of injury.

Kent, a Turkish-American business executive, was in Kandıra to visit a friend.

Source: Today’s Zaman