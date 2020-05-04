Coca Cola Foundation supports Kazakhstan in fight against coronavirus pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - One of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan contributed to the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, Kazinform reported.

Most of the funds allocated by The Coca-Cola Foundation will be directed to support the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Coca-Cola will continue to actively support medical facilities and other services involved in the fight against the pandemic in Kazakhstan. To date, the company has donated more than 5 thousand liters of its products to charity and has also provided humanitarian assistance to more than 1000 families.

The company makes every effort to continue its activities to save jobs and support partners, suppliers and distributors.

Two Coca Cola plants located in Nur-Sultan and Almaty region operate strictly following all safety and hygiene standards.