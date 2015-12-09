Coca-Cola plant to be launched in Astana next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 a new Coca-Cola plant will start operation in Astana, this has been informed by chairman of the Board of JSC "KAZNEX INVEST" Borisbi Zhangurazov during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

"In 2016 it is planned to implement 8 projects worth $104 million which will create 360 new jobs. Three of them including a new Coca-Cola plant will be put into operation in the first half of 2016," announced B.Zhangurazov. Also in the second half of 2016 it is planned to launch a new project "Heidelberg Cement". According to the head of KAZNEX INVEST, in Kazakhstan operate over 140 active foreign investors in manufacturing sector who have implemented over 150 projects worth $ 6 billion and created over 20 thousand jobs. It should be noted that 60% of 138 active foreign investors implemented their projects in the first five years of the forced industrial-innovative development program. 40 or 30% of the total are in the process of expanding its production activities or plan to re-invest in expansion of existing facilities. Last year under Nurly Zhol program there were launched 5 projects worth $43 million with the participation of existing foreign investors. The projects created new jobs for 260 people. According to the press service of KAZNEX INVEST, the new Coca-Cola plant will produce soft drinks, kvass (mildly alcoholic drink made from fermented rye bread), non-alcoholic drinks based on orange, lime, cola and citrus fruits. The design capacity of the new plant will be 100 million liters in 2015, in 2020 - 400 million liters. It is planned to create 300 jobs. $70 million was invested in the project. "Coca-Cola İçecek" is part of a large group of Turkish companies "Anadolu Beverage Group". In 1994 the company founded Coca Cola Almaty Bottlers.