‘Coffee Jazz’ festival to kick off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - December 13 Almaty will hold a city holiday called "Coffee Jazz".

The event will take place in the Sports Palace named after Baluan Sholak. Guests and residents of the city will have an opportunity to visit three unique cultural and gastronomic events which will be conducted in the framework of the festival. The event will hold the II year-round international music festival "Silk Music Fest" and II Kazakhstan Cup in latte art organized by Serikov Coffee Company. "Our goal is to promote the culture of gastronomy leisure. In September 2015 we organized the City Food Festival which was attended by a great number of people," said the event's producer Yana Kuznetsova. According to the author of the project, famous jazz singer and musicologist Irena Aravina, the year-round international music festival "Silk Music Fest" enhances the status of Almaty as the center of international cultural events and expands horizons of young people in modern ethno-jazz, fusion, Maine Stream, blues, Acoustic music. "We attract domestic and foreign bands to improve the educational level of the younger generation of musicians. Coffee and jazz is a perfect combination," said Irena Aravina. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.