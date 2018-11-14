  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold anticyclone to linger in Kazakhstan

    14:11, 14 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold anticyclone determining the unfavorable weather conditions in Kazakhstan will linger till Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitation will be observed in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 15-17. Mercury will slightly move up in some parts of the country. Only the north of Kazakhstan will be doused by snowfall. Western wind will strengthen and blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan region on November 17.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!