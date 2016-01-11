  • kz
    Cold front coming to N and W Kazakhstan

    14:11, 11 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather is forecast to change in Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy snowfall, blizzard and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are expected in northern and western regions of Kazakhstan today. However, strong cold front from the Kola Peninsula will deliver freezing temperatures to those parts of the country in the coming days.
    Meteorologists predict that snow slush will rule the day in southern regions of the country on January 12 and it will get warmer there on January 13-14.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
