Cold front to bring heatwave relief to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lower temperatures are to take hold of regions of Kazakhstan in next couple of days, according to Kahydromet.

Meteorologists predict that cold front moving from the west of Kazakhstan to the east of the country will bring occasional rains, hail and gusty wind. As a result, mercury will drop in western, northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. Recall that record-breaking heat tormented Kazakhstan for the past week.