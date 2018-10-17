  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold front to bring snowfall to Kazakhstan

    12:03, 17 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that snowfall will douse Kazakhstan on October 18-20, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Cold air masses coming from the Arctic Region will cause cold snap and snowfall across Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Precipitation, mainly snow, ice-slick, and fog, are forecast for most regions of the country. Temperature will drop 3-5°C lower than usual.

    No precipitation and warm temperature are expected in western Kazakhstan. Mercury will go up to 12-20°C there.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!