Cold, rainy weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn that cold and rainy weather is heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold moist air masses from the Kara Sea will continue to descend on the territory of Kazakhstan. They will bring occasional showers, thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail to the country on August 11-13.



Temperatures are set to drop to +5, +15°C at night and +15, +23°C at daytime in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation.