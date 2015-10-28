  • kz
    Cold snap coming to Kazakhstan

    16:17, 28 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, warns that bad weather is just around the corner.

    Meteorologists predict that fog, ice-slick, stiff wind and precipitation are expected in Kazakhstan in next three days. Temperatures will drop to -3°, -11°C in western and northwestern Kazakhstan, to 0, -8°C - in northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan and to +3°, +8°C - in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan at night. Daytime temperatures will be 0,+5°C in northern Kazakhstan and +7,+15°C in southern part of the country.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
