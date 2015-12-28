  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold snap expected in Kazakhstan in nearest 3 days

    16:29, 28 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abnormally warm weather is expected in Kazakhstan in the nearest three days. Air temperature, which has risen up by 8-13°C, in eastern parts - by 15-22°C, will drop on these days, Kazhydromet says.

    Heavy snowfall, blizzard and wind speed increase up to 15-22 m per s are forecast for these days. Black ice is expected on Dec 29. On New Year's Eve air temperature in southern regions will be above the normal level by 4-10°C.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!