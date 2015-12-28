Cold snap expected in Kazakhstan in nearest 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abnormally warm weather is expected in Kazakhstan in the nearest three days. Air temperature, which has risen up by 8-13°C, in eastern parts - by 15-22°C, will drop on these days, Kazhydromet says.

Heavy snowfall, blizzard and wind speed increase up to 15-22 m per s are forecast for these days. Black ice is expected on Dec 29. On New Year's Eve air temperature in southern regions will be above the normal level by 4-10°C.