ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of cold snap that is on its way to three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mercury will drop to +2°C in Almaty region on September 14.



East Kazakhstan region will see a drop in temperature to +3°C as well.



Western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and thunderstorm are forecast for Kostanay region on Friday.