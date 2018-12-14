  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold snap forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

    13:11, 14 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfalls, blizzards, and gusty wind are forecast for greater part of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "A cyclone which caused snowfalls in western Kazakhstan will shift in eastern direction. While crossing through the territory of Kazakhstan, it will bring snowfalls, blizzards, gusty wind, black ice, and fogs," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Meteorologists predict that cold snap will grip western and northern parts of the country.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!