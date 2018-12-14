Cold snap forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfalls, blizzards, and gusty wind are forecast for greater part of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"A cyclone which caused snowfalls in western Kazakhstan will shift in eastern direction. While crossing through the territory of Kazakhstan, it will bring snowfalls, blizzards, gusty wind, black ice, and fogs," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Meteorologists predict that cold snap will grip western and northern parts of the country.