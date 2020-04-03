Cold snap forecast for W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is forecast for western Kazakhstan on April 4-6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to its statement, currently the southern cyclone affects the weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing warm temperature and rains. However, the situation might chance on April 6.

Another Atlantic cyclone is set to replace the southern one and bring heavy precipitation, gusty wind, and cold snap to the country, especially its western part.