  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Cold snap forecast for W Kazakhstan

    15:03, 03 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is forecast for western Kazakhstan on April 4-6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to its statement, currently the southern cyclone affects the weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing warm temperature and rains. However, the situation might chance on April 6.

    Another Atlantic cyclone is set to replace the southern one and bring heavy precipitation, gusty wind, and cold snap to the country, especially its western part.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet West Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!